Omnitude (ECOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $827,196.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 104.6% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $827,196.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

