Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $53,419.08 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16.

On Thursday, June 17th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. 1,100,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,232. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 51.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,155 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Splunk by 15.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

