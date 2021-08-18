SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach Buys 50,000 Shares

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Director Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SenesTech alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Jacob Steven Leach purchased 50,000 shares of SenesTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,104. The company has a current ratio of 33.50, a quick ratio of 31.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. SenesTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. Research analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $165,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.