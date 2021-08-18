Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director John W. Altmeyer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UTZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,060. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.20.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

