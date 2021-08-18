Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MONRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, assumed coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$71.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36. Moncler has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

