STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €38.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.74 ($45.58).

Several research firms have commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

EPA:STM traded down €0.43 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.10 ($42.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.79. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

