Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen Sells 2,917 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $597,970.98.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00.

DVAX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.