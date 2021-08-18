BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $111,275.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $111,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLFS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 317,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,787. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.46, a PEG ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.