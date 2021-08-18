Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $45.17

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 279,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,839. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

