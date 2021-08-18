Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $63.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

