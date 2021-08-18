Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $63.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,055. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
