Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.10 million and the highest is $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $622.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 244,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

