Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declines By 34.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

EMF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 55,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,319. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.