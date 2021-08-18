Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 81,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

