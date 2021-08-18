Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MMLP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 723,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,919. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.