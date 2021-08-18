Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MMLP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 723,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,919. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.