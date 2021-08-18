Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $50.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 27,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

