Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 4,238,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

