Beacon (BECN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,267.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $18,267.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00024630 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000977 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

