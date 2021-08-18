Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Sells $19,760.00 in Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $19,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BHR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 589,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,770 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,045 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

