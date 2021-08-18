Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh Sells 33,931 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.21. 2,050,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,417. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

