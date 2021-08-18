First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDIV stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,937. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88.

