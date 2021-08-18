Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 628,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE MFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 261,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

