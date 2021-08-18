Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $567.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $567.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.91 million and the highest is $570.10 million. TTEC reported sales of $492.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $49,316,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $102.41. 49,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15.

TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

