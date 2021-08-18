Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 398.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

