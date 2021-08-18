Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

