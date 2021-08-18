Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT at $43.67

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.76. 752,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock worth $462,473 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

