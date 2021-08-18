VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading



