EpiK Protocol (EPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.79 Million

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.79 million and $2.66 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00136306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00151149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,914.04 or 1.00164853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.88 or 0.00894025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

