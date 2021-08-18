NFTX (NFTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. NFTX has a market cap of $65.13 million and $1.44 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $138.48 or 0.00308829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.