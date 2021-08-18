Kind Ads Token Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $60,168.60 and $342.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00845942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00047803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00104468 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

