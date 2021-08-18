Insider Selling: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.27. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VYNE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

