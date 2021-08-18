Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayfair stock traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.50. 1,121,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 71,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $3,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

