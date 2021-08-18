Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wayfair stock traded down $17.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.50. 1,121,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 71,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $3,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.