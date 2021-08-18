George L. Ball Purchases 25,000 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PSN stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 509,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,830. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $75,889,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Parsons by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $14,267,000.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

