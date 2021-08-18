Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.27. 8,719,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

