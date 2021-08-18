Paul Gu Sells 155,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:UPST traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.27. 8,719,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,992. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $220.11.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.