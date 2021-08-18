Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 100,000 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,937,750.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 868,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,231. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $194,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

