Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 133,700 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

