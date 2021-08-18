Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,829,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.