Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $20.86 million and approximately $25,562.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.02 or 0.00467761 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001290 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003572 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,915,142 coins and its circulating supply is 119,376,104 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

