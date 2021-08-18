Short Interest in HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Expands By 37.1%

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 47,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39. HAVN Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

