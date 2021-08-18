Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Decreases By 31.8%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 864,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 310.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 28,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPZF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.