Short Interest in Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Declines By 30.5%

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Koala stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Wednesday. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,828. Koala has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

