SureRemit (RMT) Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $17,089.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00137937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00151105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.41 or 1.00190515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00899386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.27 or 0.06774781 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

