SureRemit Trading Up 3.1% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $17,089.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00137937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00151105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.41 or 1.00190515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00899386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.27 or 0.06774781 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.