Velas Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $104.80 million and $3.45 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001520 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001275 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

