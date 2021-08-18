Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03).

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,960,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

