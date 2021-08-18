Analysts Set Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $11.20

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 598,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.