CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.29 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,757. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

