Analysts Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 134,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

