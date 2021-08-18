Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63. Endava has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endava by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Endava by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

