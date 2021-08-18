AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Hits $20.15 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $20.15 million and $149,554.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00057249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.69 or 0.00851700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00048110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00104473 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,826,541 coins and its circulating supply is 244,826,539 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

