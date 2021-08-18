Kalata Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $935,813.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Kalata has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $2.78 million and $935,813.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00139058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00151396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.15 or 1.00067945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00896683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.44 or 0.06771335 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.